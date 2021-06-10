Advertise with WMC
Find your next doctor inside this month’s ‘Memphis’ magazine

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The June edition of “Memphis” magazine is out, and inside the nearly 100-page issue is a peer-reviewed Top Doctors guide.

It’s an annual guide featured inside the pages of “Memphis” magazine, and editor-in-chief Anna Traverse Fogle talked with Andrew Douglas about why the issue is important to the community.

Anna joined Andrew Thursday for a new weekly interview segment on the WMC Action News 5 Digital Desk.

Your next doctor isn’t all you’ll find inside the June issue. Read about Ernest Hemingway’s ties to the Bluff City, a Memphis-born designer making a name for himself with a major retailer and the legacy of award-winning gospel singer Elizabeth King.

Watch this interview now here and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

Don’t forget to pick up your copy of “Memphis” magazine, available at Novel bookstore and at https://memphismagazine.com/.

