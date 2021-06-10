Gas explosion, house fire caused after car crashes into home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some neighbors are still shaken up from an explosion that happened so loud, pictures fell off the walls.

They say this incident highlights the real problem which is drivers often speeding down Perkins Road.

Tuesday around 8 p.m., a loud explosion shook residents that live near Perkins and Chuck.

“Pictures, things jumped off the walls and the noise was so loud we got up running through the house thinking that a car hit our house and shortly after that the neighbors were screaming,” said Lisa Jones.

The Memphis Fire Department says the house caught fire after a vehicle crashed into the home and ruptured a gas line.

Memphis police say the driver was involved in a hit and run which pushed her off the road and into the house.

Neighbors say they began smelling gas almost immediately.

“I’m going to say about 15 to 20 minutes of gas was going. I had started getting dizzy that’s when I told my friend we need to move away... when it exploded it was so massive, we live four houses down and it shook the whole house,” one neighbor said.

Eight children and two adults were inside the house when the fire started.

Thankfully, they all got out safely.

The driver of the vehicle had minor injuries.

Police have no leads on the other driver who fled the scene.

“All the time they need some speed bumps or a light in this intersection,” one neighbor said.

For now, neighbors say they want to rally together for the family who has been displaced.

“We’re looking to see what we can do as a community we want to try to raise money. We want to try to maybe have a car wash, BBQ,” one neighbor added.

