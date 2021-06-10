Girls Inc. of Memphis breaks ground on new facility
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Girls Inc. of Memphis has broken ground on a new campus.
The Patricia C. Howard campus is at the youth farm in Frayser on Dellwood Avenue.
The farm has been at the site in Frayser for over a year. Now, the new building will teach girls to grow healthy food. The solar-powered campus will consist of three buildings under one roof.
Thursday’s groundbreaking comes as Girls Inc. of Memphis celebrates its 75th anniversary.
