Girls Inc. of Memphis breaks ground on new facility

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Girls Inc. of Memphis has broken ground on a new campus.

The Patricia C. Howard campus is at the youth farm in Frayser on Dellwood Avenue.

The farm has been at the site in Frayser for over a year. Now, the new building will teach girls to grow healthy food. The solar-powered campus will consist of three buildings under one roof.

Thursday’s groundbreaking comes as Girls Inc. of Memphis celebrates its 75th anniversary.

