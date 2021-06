MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A tractor trailer crash on I-55 W is causing traffic blocks southwest of west Memphis.

There are also reports of a disabled vehicle in the area as well.

There is no word on when the crash will be cleared.

Seek alternate route if available.

WMC Action News 5 will provide updates as the become available.

I-55 Semi crash (ARDOT)

