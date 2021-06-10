Advertise with WMC
Advertisement

Juvenile rushed to hospital after shooting in Raleigh

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An early morning shooting involving a juvenile is under investigation.

According to Memphis Fire Department, a juvenile was shot Thursday morning and rushed to the hospital. The condition of the victim is unknown.

Investigators say the shooting happened on Twin Lakes Drive in Raleigh.

We are sending a crew to the scene to learn more information.

