Memphis Redbirds to host 4th of July celebration at AutoZone Park

By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - AutoZone Park is planning the biggest Fourth of July weekend in the park’s history.

The Memphis Redbirds says there will be three nights of fireworks and a cookout on July Fourth. But the weekend will kick off on July 2 where all fans can catch postgame fireworks. The first 1,000 fans will also receive a Redbirds Flag Trucker hat.

Fans can purchase all-you-can-eat specialty cookout tickets the entire weekend which include a game for $31. You can purchase the specialty tickets at memphisredbirds.com/4thofjuly.

The rest of the weekend includes ice cream sundaes and the chance to win prizes.

Tickets for all games on Independence Day Weekend are available at memphisredbirds.com/4thofjuly.

