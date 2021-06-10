Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Memphis woman wins car in COVID-19 vaccine sweepstakes

Vaccines at Pipkin
Vaccines at Pipkin
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The COVID-19 vaccine helped one woman win a brand new car.

The City of Memphis partnered with the non-profit Memphis Brand to give away a car in the “Shot for Shot Sweepstakes.” It was open to all Shelby County residents 18 and older who were vaccinated during May. Entrants had a chance to win a new vehicle.

The City announced the grand prize winner Thursday -- Sandra Morgan, of Memphis.

“I am still in shock,” she said after learning she was the winner. “Winning a contest is a brand-new experience for me and one of this magnitude is overwhelming.”

“Becoming vaccinated meant so many things for my family and me. This virus changed everyday life as we knew it for people everywhere. Taking the vaccination allows me to be part of the solution,” Morgan continued. “I am doing my part to help fight this virus and keep others safe through vaccination, encouraging others to get the vaccine or strongly considering it, continued mask compliance and following CDC protocols. Winning a BRAND-NEW car – well I think that’s just a big cherry on top! Thank you, City of Memphis and Memphis Brand! We are all in this together! We Are Memphis!”

According to the City, there were more than 24,000 entries and more than 650,000 doses have been administered to date, including 45,000 in May alone.

Visit covid19.memphistn.gov for information on how to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD arrests suspect in in shooting death of 20-year-old woman
MPD arrests suspect in shooting death of 20-year-old woman
Mississippi municipal election results
Flash flooding at Wellsgate in Oxford, Miss.
Homes evacuated as Lafayette County authorities warn of potential levee breach
She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it
Man accused of assaulting Shelby County commissioner arrested
Man accused of threatening Shelby County commissioner arrested

Latest News

FILE - In this March 19, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine at a...
US officials extend expiration dates on J&J vaccine doses
Shelby County Health Department launches “Pass the Phone Challenge"
Shelby County Health Department ‘passes the phone’ to encourage vaccinations
Shelby County Health Department launches “Pass the Phone Challenge"
Shelby County Health Department launches “Pass the Phone Challenge"
COVID-19 Vaccination Update June 10
Shelby Co. Health Department reports 33 new COVID-19 cases