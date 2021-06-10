Memphis woman wins car in COVID-19 vaccine sweepstakes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The COVID-19 vaccine helped one woman win a brand new car.

The City of Memphis partnered with the non-profit Memphis Brand to give away a car in the “Shot for Shot Sweepstakes.” It was open to all Shelby County residents 18 and older who were vaccinated during May. Entrants had a chance to win a new vehicle.

The City announced the grand prize winner Thursday -- Sandra Morgan, of Memphis.

“I am still in shock,” she said after learning she was the winner. “Winning a contest is a brand-new experience for me and one of this magnitude is overwhelming.”

“Becoming vaccinated meant so many things for my family and me. This virus changed everyday life as we knew it for people everywhere. Taking the vaccination allows me to be part of the solution,” Morgan continued. “I am doing my part to help fight this virus and keep others safe through vaccination, encouraging others to get the vaccine or strongly considering it, continued mask compliance and following CDC protocols. Winning a BRAND-NEW car – well I think that’s just a big cherry on top! Thank you, City of Memphis and Memphis Brand! We are all in this together! We Are Memphis!”

According to the City, there were more than 24,000 entries and more than 650,000 doses have been administered to date, including 45,000 in May alone.

Visit covid19.memphistn.gov for information on how to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.