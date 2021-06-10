Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Memphis Zoo welcomes new baby giraffe

Memphis Zoo baby giraffe
Memphis Zoo baby giraffe(Memphis Zoo)
By Tucker Robbins
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of The Memphis Zoo’s female giraffes, Wendy, gave birth to a healthy baby girl Monday morning.

Wendy had been showing signs that she was ready to give birth for the past few months, and the animal care team has long been awaiting the calf’s arrival. Given the much anticipated wait, they team has chosen the name “Milele” for the calf, which means “forever” in Swahili.

The veterinary staff has already given Milele her first exam and says she is ready to join the exhibit and meet the rest of her herd.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD arrests suspect in in shooting death of 20-year-old woman
MPD arrests suspect in shooting death of 20-year-old woman
Mississippi municipal election results
Flash flooding at Wellsgate in Oxford, Miss.
Homes evacuated as Lafayette County authorities warn of potential levee breach
She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it
Man accused of assaulting Shelby County commissioner arrested
Man accused of threatening Shelby County commissioner arrested

Latest News

I-55 Semi crash
Tractor trailer crash causes traffic delays on I-55 W
FedEx Job Fair
FedEx announces job fair
Boys and Girls Club of Greater Memphis
Boys & Girls Club of Greater Memphis receives grant for summer meal program
Memphis Zoo baby giraffe
Memphis Zoo baby giraffe