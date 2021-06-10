NCAA Baseball Super Regionals schedule

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A total of six Southeastern Conference teams are playing in NCAA Baseball Super Regional Action this weekend.

That’s more than half the 10 team field altogether. Four SEC schools are hosting the Super Regionals. Overall number one seed Arkansas will play again at Baum Stadium in Fayetteville. The Hogs have amassed 49 victories this season, that’s the most of any team in the tournament. Arkansas will host North Carolina State Friday.

The first game of the best of three matchup is 5 p.m. on ESPN-U.

The Tennessee Vols are the number three seed. They’ll host SEC Rival LSU Saturday at 6 p.m. on ESPN-2.

The Vanderbilt Commodores are seeded fourth. They’ll take on AAC Member East Carolina, the 13th seed in the Nashville Super Regional. The first game, Friday at 11 a.m. on ESPN-2.

Mississippi State stays home in the Starkville Super Regional as the number seven seed. The Bulldogs host 10th seed, Notre Dame, in a Saturday Matinee starting at 1 p.m. on ESPN.

And Ole Miss, as the 12th seed, has to hit the road to the Tucson Super Regional where the Rebels will face fifth Arizona Wildcats. The first game of that best of three series in Friday night at 8 p.m. on ESPN-U.

