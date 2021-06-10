Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

NCAA Baseball Super Regionals schedule

With the 2021 NCAA Division I baseball tournament underway, six players with ties to Hawaii...
With the 2021 NCAA Division I baseball tournament underway, six players with ties to Hawaii have been apart of the action, however only three move on to the Super Regionals.(Arizona Athletics)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A total of six Southeastern Conference teams are playing in NCAA Baseball Super Regional Action this weekend. 

That’s more than half the 10 team field altogether. Four SEC schools are hosting the Super Regionals. Overall number one seed Arkansas will play again at Baum Stadium in Fayetteville. The Hogs have amassed 49 victories this season, that’s the most of any team in the tournament. Arkansas will host North Carolina State Friday.

The first game of the best of three matchup is 5 p.m. on ESPN-U. 

The Tennessee Vols are the number three seed. They’ll host SEC Rival LSU Saturday at 6 p.m. on ESPN-2.

The Vanderbilt Commodores are seeded fourth. They’ll take on AAC Member East Carolina, the 13th seed in the Nashville Super Regional. The first game, Friday at 11 a.m. on ESPN-2.

Mississippi State stays home in the Starkville Super Regional as the number seven seed. The Bulldogs host 10th seed, Notre Dame, in a Saturday Matinee starting at 1 p.m. on ESPN. 

And Ole Miss, as the 12th seed, has to hit the road to the Tucson Super Regional where the Rebels will face fifth Arizona Wildcats.  The first game of that best of three series in Friday night at 8 p.m. on ESPN-U.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD arrests suspect in in shooting death of 20-year-old woman
MPD arrests suspect in shooting death of 20-year-old woman
Mississippi municipal election results
Flash flooding at Wellsgate in Oxford, Miss.
Homes evacuated as Lafayette County authorities warn of potential levee breach
County road washed out in Lafayette County
Flash Flood warnings in effect across the Mid-South
Man accused of assaulting Shelby County commissioner arrested
Man accused of threatening Shelby County commissioner arrested

Latest News

901 FC Midfielder Laurent Kissiedou
901 FC’s Kissiedou earns spot on USL Team of Week
2 more academy signings for 901 FC
901 FC Midfielder Laurent Kissiedou
901 FC's Kissiedou named to USL Team of Week
U of M Athletics Director Laird Veatch on College GameDay - clipped version
UofM Tigers athletic director gets enew title