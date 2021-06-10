Advertise with WMC
Rainy pattern continues through end of week

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 3:31 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thunderstorms are moving through north Mississippi this morning and scattered storms will be possible throughout the day. We may dry out for a few hours and see some sunshine this afternoon, but more rain is expected tonight. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s with high humidity. Low temperatures will dip into the lower 70s tonight.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 60%. High: 84 degrees. Winds: Southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. 60%. Low: 71 degrees. Wind: Southwest at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Although rain chances will be lower on Friday, there will still be a passing downpour in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s on Friday. Low temperatures will be in the lower 70s.

THIS WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. However, there will be dry periods, so you will have an opportunity to get outside. It will be hot and humid both days with highs in the lower 90s. Rain chances will be lower on Sunday and we will see more sunshine.

NEXT WEEK: It will be dry and hot next week with temperatures parking in the lower 90s on Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures will drop to the upper 80s on Wednesday.

