Shelby Co. Health Department reports 33 new COVID-19 cases

By Tucker Robbins
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department reported 33 new cases and no new deaths Thursday morning. Daily case reports have decreased in recent weeks with the health department reporting more days with less than 100 new cases.

SCHD says the weekly rolling average of COVID-19 cases in Shelby County is at 44 as of Thursday.

There are currently 462 active cases in the county. The active case count has remained below 1,000 since Friday, May 28 and has continued to drop each day.

Shelby County has had 99,137 cases and 1,681 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 645,303 vaccines have been administered with 369,299 people now fully vaccinated. The county’s goal is 700,000 to reach herd immunity.

The health department reported another drop in test positivity rate last week. The most recent data for the week ending May 29 shows a 4.5 percent test positivity rate -- down from seven percent a month earlier and the previous week at 5.9 percent. It peaked at 17.9 percent in the first few days of the year.

Weeks after COVID-19 restriction, including mask mandates, were loosened in Shelby County, there’s no sign yet of a case increase.

The health department announced a new health directive Wednesday, expected to bring more changes this weekend.

Directive 22 drops all mask restrictions for both vaccinated and unvaccinated residents. Businesses and restaurants are still able to require customers to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

