Shelby County Health Department ‘passes the phone’ to encourage vaccinations

By Tucker Robbins
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department and Shelby County Joint Task Force released a new YouTube video Thursday using a popular TikTok trend to encourage residents to get vaccinated.

The video is styled after the “Pass the Phone Challenge” featured on TikTok, Instagram and other social media platforms. The Shelby County version includes local leaders with different reasons why people might have chosen to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The vaccine can protect you, your loved ones, and your community, but it also allows you to resume many pre-pandemic activities. We hope this PSA inspires other residents to share their reasons for vaccination with loved ones and their social networks,” said Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris.

Residents can even join in on the viral video fun by tagging their own pass the phone videos with #PassthePhone901 and SCHD will share select videos on their Facebook page.

