Shelby County Schools ends pre-K relationship with Porter-Leath

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools is ending its relationship for pre-kindergarten services with Porter-Leath.

In a news release, SCS said after weeks of discussions the they could not agree on a contract, so the district opted to provide direct pre-K services instead of continuing its relationship with Porter-Leath.

SCS said Porter-Leath asked for a “substantial increase in funding to provide fewer services” at a higher cost that “could jeopardize the SCS Head Start grant” by putting the district out of compliance with federal requirements.

In a news release Thursday, Porter-Leath president Sean Lee said, “SCS has continually decreased Head Start funding available to Porter-Leath, making continued operations in Porter-Leath centers using Head Start resources impossible without significant cuts that would diminish quality and increase risks to health and safety for children, families, and staff.”

Lee said they “were appalled” to learn of the district’s decision on a statewide phone call Thursday morning.

“SCS is walking away from millions of dollars of private investment in infrastructure and quality improvement, but Porter-Leath will continue to utilize those investments to serve families going forward,” said Lee in a news release. “We know that the best place for children and families is with Porter-Leath.”

SCS says Porter-Leath provides direct Pre-K services to 1,520 children out of about 5,600 pre-K students in the district. SCS will now offer direct pre-K services, adding there will be no disruption.

Porter-Leath’s current contract with the district ends June 30.

