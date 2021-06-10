Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Shelters available for Mississippi flood victims

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Emergency Management Agency says there are several shelters open to anyone impacted by flooding in the Magnolia State.

This week’s heavy rainfall has caused severe flooding, washed out a roadway and a potential breach of a dam in Lafayette County.

The following locations are available to anyone seeking shelter as floods continue:

  • Bolivar County:
    • Morrison Chapel Baptist Church – 196 Morrison Chapel Rd, Cleveland, MS 38732 (OPEN)
    • West Bolivar High School 1213 Main Street, Rosedale, MS 38769 (OPEN)
  • Tallahatchie County:
    • Tutwiler Fire Dept. – 199 Tallahatchie Ave, Tutwiler, MS 38963 (OPEN)
    • Tallahatchie County Safe Room – 185 S. Market Street, Charleston, MS (OPEN)

MEMA says updates to shelters will come as counties report locations. More information can be found at https://www.msema.org/north-mississippi-flood-event/.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD arrests suspect in in shooting death of 20-year-old woman
MPD arrests suspect in shooting death of 20-year-old woman
Mississippi municipal election results
Flash flooding at Wellsgate in Oxford, Miss.
Homes evacuated as Lafayette County authorities warn of potential levee breach
County road washed out in Lafayette County
Flash Flood warnings in effect across the Mid-South
Man accused of assaulting Shelby County commissioner arrested
Man accused of threatening Shelby County commissioner arrested

Latest News

Flooding in Lafayette County
Residents in Lafayette County deal with major flooding
Lafayette County flooding
Crews continue monitoring North Mississippi dam for possible breach
bb
Brittney's Thursday Weather
WMC First Alert Weather
Rainy pattern continues through end of week