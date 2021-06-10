TDEC grant to fund River Edge Trail in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis River Parks Partnership (MRPP) is getting a big financial boost from the Tennessee Department of Environmental Conservation (TDEC).

TDEC announced today $800,000 recreational trails grant to link the park’s northern and southern regions.

River Edge Trail is a 15-foot wide, one-mile pedestrian path that will link MRPP’s northern and southern areas along the Mississippi River.

