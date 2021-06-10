Tracking more rain, but a break from the pattern is in sight

Advertise with WMC
Thursday evening weather update
By Ron Childers
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The rainy pattern continues in the Mid-South but a somewhat drier pattern is beginning to emerge. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH remains through Friday evening for much of East Arkansas and all of North Mississippi. An additional quarter inch to an inch of rain is still possible now through Saturday.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, a light southwest wind, and lows near 70.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and storms, a west wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers or storms, a light west wind, and lows in the lower 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered afternoon showers and storms along with high temperatures near 90 and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or storm, highs near 90, and lows in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 90 and lows in the upper 60s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs again in the mid 80s.

