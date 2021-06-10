Traffic Alert: Tractor-trailer fire blocks lanes on I-22

RED BANKS, Miss. (WMC) - Emergency crews are working to put out flames on I-22 after a tractor-trailer caught on fire early Thursday morning.

Due to the incident, all westbound lanes are blocked near Exit 21 in Marshall County, highly impacting traffic. Drivers are being directed to exit at Red Banks.

We are waiting to learn if anyone has been injured. This story will be updated as we receive more information.

