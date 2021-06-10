Two children injured in separate shootings within 24 hours in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The number of children shot in Memphis keeps climbing.

Between Wednesday and Thursday, two minors suffered gun shot wounds within 24 hours.

Wednesday just after 4 p.m., police say a 4-year-old girl was accidentally shot at the Summereast Apartments.

Police say a gun was in a wooden box when the child knocked it down causing it to go off. The child was taken to the hospital in critical condition and is now stable.

The second incident happened Thursday morning in Raleigh.

Memphis police say they found a child shot in the arm. He was in non-critical condition when he was taken to the hospital.

When police began questioning people in the home, one of the individuals ran from officers with a backpack in hand.

During the chase, officers found a gun and located the suspect hiding behind a tree. After checking the area, officers found more than 30 shell casings.

Neighbors say learning about another shooting is not surprising.

“I can guarantee you at least three to four times a week that you hear the gun shots, it’s ridiculous,” says neighbor Stacy Payton. “A lot of gun shots and sometimes it be like close. It’s like around the corner.”

Neighbors say the number of gun shots they hear has dramatically increased since last year. They say they now limit their time outside.

“We don’t try to be outside, me and the girls. We usually walk. We don’t even walk no more around the block,” says neighbor Dorene Moree.

Memphis police say this year’s numbers show 12 children have been homicide victim, nine were murdered and three were negligent homicides.

