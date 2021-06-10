Advertise with WMC
UofM Tigers athletic director gets enew title

By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Running a college athletic department requires many hats. Everything from fundraising, to facility inspection, not to mention hiring and firing coaches and other athletic personnel. 

Laird Veatch has done it all in his short time as athletic director. Now, the University of Memphis gives him a new title to recognize his work.

The UofM revising Veatch’s title to Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics.

During Veatch’s tenure, which started October 1, 2019, he’s overseen a Tigers program that’s seen athlete’s grade point average rise to 3.26, the second-highest semester in school history and guided the program through the pandemic, which saw the Tigers Football team make another Bowl Game, renovation of the Elma Roane Fieldhouse, completion of the indoor practice facility, an NIT Championship for the men’s basketball team, and another conference title and NCAA Tournament berth for the UofM Women’s Soccer team.

