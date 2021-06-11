Another round of rain before dry air finally arrives

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are a few showers in north Mississippi this morning, but most of the area is dry with only a few clouds. Scattered storms will start firing up after 2 pm and rain could continue through sunset. Although everyone won’t see rain, you should still prepare to see one or two downpours. It will also be hot and humid with high temperatures in the upper 80s. The heat index will be in the upper 90s. Low temperatures will drop to the lower 70s tonight.

TODAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. 40%. High: 87 degrees. Winds: Southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. 40%. Low: 73 degrees. Wind: Southwest at 5 mph.

THIS WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. However, most of the area will be dry so you can spend time outside. It will be hot and humid both days with highs in the lower 90s and a heat index around 100. There could be a pop-up shower on Sunday afternoon, but there will be more sunshine.

NEXT WEEK: A cold front on Sunday night will deliver some dry air, so humidity will drop at the start of next week. Temperatures will be around 90 on Monday and Tuesday and mid to upper 80s Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.