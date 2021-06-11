I-55 traffic damaging residential roads in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis residents that live near the I-40 and I-55 bridges have been experiencing traffic since the bridge shutdown.

“It’s definitely affecting the quality of life to our families that are trying to get in and out their driveway,” says West Memphis Mayor Marco.

McClendon McClendon also says with amount of oversized vehicles traveling through residential streets damage is becoming noticeable.

“As you can see right here in this location it has damaged our curbs and gutters as well as our drainage infrastructure in the city.”

City engineer Amanda Hicks says they’ve been assessing roads since the closure of the I-40 bridge.

“I’m noticing anywhere from about 10 to 15 different blocks of damage and this is substantial damage that has happened just over the past few weeks,” says Hicks.

Hicks says they will have to request for additional funds to pay for repairs.

“Yes we’ll definitely have to request for funding every year we get about $600,000 for typical overlay on residential streets that’s usually not enough to do over 2 miles worth of overlay,” says Hicks.

