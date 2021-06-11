Flood waters receding across North Mississippi

OXFORD/LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Flood waters in a lot of neighborhoods in Mississippi have subsided.

Drivers and even people out walking said they never thought they’d take their typical routes for granted until they flooded over. Still, with saturated ground and some rain still in the forecast, first responders are on alert.

A tree came down early Thursday morning just outside of Oxford on Highway 30. It’s one of the latest incidents caused by constant rainfall in the region.

“It’s been all hands on deck,” said Breck Jones, public information officer with the Oxford Police Department. “We’ve reallocated some people from code enforcement or different divisions, where they’re out there. They’re doing this and that. It’s just everybody pitching in trying to help out and make sure the city is safe.”

Jones says while the department is always on standby, more patrols will be in the near future.

“We have officers riding through all the neighborhoods and roads, trying to make sure everything’s ok,” he said.

Other roadways across the county have washed away due to high water levels.

It may take weeks for some like County Road 317, but the county roads manager is confident his crew is fit for the job ahead.

“All of them are very knowledgeable about how to fix these problems, so they get after it and get it done,” said Lafayette County Road Manager Joe Bynum.

In Oxford, neighborhoods that were flooded are now drained. No injuries or calls for any type of swift water rescue needed to be made.

“Thankful for that. Obviously, we want to make sure we stay alert. We are glad that people are keeping up with our social media, and we’ll try to do as many updates as possible,” said Jones.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has opened several flood shelters in response to the heavy rains across North Mississippi, not just in Oxford and Lafayette County.

