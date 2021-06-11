Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Frayser man indicted in son’s beating death

Gavel on sounding block
Gavel on sounding block(Source: Gray News)
By Olivia Gunn
Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Frayser man has been indicted in the beating death of his son.

According to the Shelby County Attorney’s Office, Antonio First, 33, was indicted on charges of first-degree murder in the perpetration of aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect.

In April 2019, investigators say First’s then 14-month-old son was brought to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition with a bruised forehead sustained while in his care. First was not charged at the time, but was not to have custody by an order of the court.

In June 2020, First called 911 from a residence on North Trezevant and said his son was not breathing. His son, who was then 28 months old, was taken to the hospital where he died from multiple injuries that included fractures on both sides of his skull, ligature marks around his neck, and major bruising on his entire body. His stomach was also filled with blood.

First is being held on $150,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigation on Airways Boulevard
Police report 4 dead after night of shootings in Memphis
She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it
Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
MPD arrests suspect in in shooting death of 20-year-old woman
MPD arrests suspect in shooting death of 20-year-old woman
I-55 Semi crash
Traffic Alert: Tractor trailer crash on I-40 EB causes more delays on I-55

Latest News

Central air conditioning unit.
MLGW shares tips to prepare for summer heat
Forrest City Police
1 dead, juvenile injured in Forrest City shooting
Memphis Greenspace and Sons of Confederate Veterans announce removal of Nathan Bedford...
Remains of Confederate general and wife removed from Memphis park
Donations will help support the Stax Music Academy.
Stax Music Academy announces Summer Music Experience intensives