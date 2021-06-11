Frayser man indicted in son’s beating death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Frayser man has been indicted in the beating death of his son.

According to the Shelby County Attorney’s Office, Antonio First, 33, was indicted on charges of first-degree murder in the perpetration of aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect.

In April 2019, investigators say First’s then 14-month-old son was brought to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition with a bruised forehead sustained while in his care. First was not charged at the time, but was not to have custody by an order of the court.

In June 2020, First called 911 from a residence on North Trezevant and said his son was not breathing. His son, who was then 28 months old, was taken to the hospital where he died from multiple injuries that included fractures on both sides of his skull, ligature marks around his neck, and major bruising on his entire body. His stomach was also filled with blood.

First is being held on $150,000 bond.

