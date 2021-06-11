Hot and humid weekend ahead with a few storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Scattered showers or a few storms could start firing up late in the afternoon through sunset. Although everyone won’t see rain, you should still prepare to see one or two downpours. It will also be hot and humid with high temperatures in the upper 80s. The heat index will be in the mid to upper 90s. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. A passing downpour is possible, mainly before midnight. Lows in the low to mid 70s. Wind: West at 5 mph.

HOT AND HUMID WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. However, most of the area will be dry so you can spend time outside. It will be hot and humid both days with highs in the lower 90s and a heat index around 100. There could be a pop-up shower on Sunday afternoon, but there will be more sunshine.

NEXT WEEK: A cold front on Sunday night will deliver some dry air, so humidity will drop at the start of next week. Temperatures will be around 90 on Monday and Tuesday and mid to upper 80s Wednesday through Friday. Lows will generally be in the 60s.

Spencer Denton

WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.