Sheryl Crow, Little Big Town to hit the stage for Live at the Garden

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Live at the Garden concert series is back at the Memphis Botanic Garden this year and some big-name musicians are ready to hit the stage starting next month!

The COVID-19 pandemic canceled what would’ve been the 20th anniversary of the event but organizers are excited to announce its back on.

The series will kick off July 17 at the Radians Amphitheater with the country group Little Big Town, followed by country star Brad Paisley on Aug. 13, pop singer/songwriter Sheryl Crow on Sept. 17 and Earth, Wind & Fire on Oct. 20.

Memphis Botanic Garden says a fifth show will be added to complete the five-concert series and announced at a later date.

Concert goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and coolers to the concerts. Food trucks and bars will also be onsite, as well as pre-order catering.

Regular season lawn passed are available for purchase at $250 and premium season lawn passes can be purchased for $300. Individual TruGreen lawn tickets are $50 plus fees.

Tickers go on sale June 11 at noon; visit https://www.ticketmaster.com/ to purchase tickets.

For more information on Live at the Garden, call (901) 636-4107 or www.liveatthegarden.com

