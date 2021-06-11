Advertise with WMC
Man convicted in strangulation death of friend at Memphis apartment complex

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been convicted in the 2019 strangulation death of his friend.

Hans Banks, 39, was convicted of voluntary manslaughter Thursday.

According to testimony, Banks and the victim, 59-year-old Joseph Hurdle, got in an altercation at their apartment on East Cabana Circle. Banks said during the incident, he hit Hurdle with an astray and then strangled him with a string of Christmas lights.

Banks remains in jail and will be sentenced at a later time.

