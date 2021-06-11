Man indicted in crash that killed Millington couple

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been indicted in a crash that killed a Millington couple in 2020.

Twenty-one-year-old Ethan Wells of Munford was indicted on the following:

Two counts of vehicular homicide involving intoxication and recklessness in a crash

Leaving the scene of an accident

Driving under the influence

Reckless driving

According to investigators with the Millington Police Department and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Wells was driving a pickup truck at a high rate of speed southbound on U.S. 51 at Wilkinsville Road and Millington. His truck crashed into the rear of an SUV, causing the SUV’s fuel tank to explode.

The couple who was occupying the SUV was killed.

After the crash, investigators say Wells disrobed and tried to run from the scene but was captured by law enforcement officers after a short chase.

Wells is being held on a $1 million bond.

