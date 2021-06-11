Memphis police block busy roadway amid murder investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are on the scene of a deadly shooting they say claimed the lives of two people.

Officers have a section of roadway blocked off on Airways Boulevard between Lamar Avenue and Park.

According to a Tweet from Memphis Police Department, two victims were found shot to death in a vehicle overnight Friday around 1:30 a.m.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

