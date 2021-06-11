Memphis police block busy roadway amid murder investigation
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are on the scene of a deadly shooting they say claimed the lives of two people.
Officers have a section of roadway blocked off on Airways Boulevard between Lamar Avenue and Park.
According to a Tweet from Memphis Police Department, two victims were found shot to death in a vehicle overnight Friday around 1:30 a.m.
There is no suspect information available at this time.
