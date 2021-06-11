Memphis Workcamp returns to volunteer work

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Workcamp is back after having to cancel volunteer work due to COVID-19 this past year.

This week 160 teenagers and adults have been painting homes for free, mostly in Orange Mound.

In total Memphis Workcamp has painted 867 homes since 1989, including 11 from this year.

They have also painted six churches in the area.

Local youth minister Hannah Thrasher says organizers and volunteers are happy to spread some joy across Memphis.

“It depends on the scenario, but a lot of our homeowners are just very grateful and we’re happy to do it. We’re happy to be able to serve anyway we can, even if it’s just a little bit like painting a home. We’re happy to do it,” says Thrasher.

