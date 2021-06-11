Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Second suspect arrested after Ocean Springs man killed in ATV purchase

Deputies say Erving and Landfair shot and killed a man who went to Holmes County to purchase an...
Deputies say Erving and Landfair shot and killed a man who went to Holmes County to purchase an ATV.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Miss. (WLBT) - U.S. Marshals say they’ve captured the second man in connection with the shooting death of Kyle Craig, the Ocean Springs man who was killed when he attempted to purchase a four-wheeler.

The suspect, Montavious Landfair, was arrested around 10 a.m. Friday at a home in Durant. He was taken into custody and then transferred to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Department.

His arrest comes days after deputies picked up Darius Erving, who they say also was involved in the case.

Both suspects have made their initial appearance in court, and both were denied bond, according to the sheriff’s department. They are being held at the Holmes County Jail.

Authorities say that Landfair and Erving shot and killed Craig near a truck stop after he went to Holmes County to purchase a four-wheeler.

His truck and trailer were discovered in the county.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigation on Airways Boulevard
Police report 4 dead after night of shootings in Memphis
She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it
Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
MPD arrests suspect in in shooting death of 20-year-old woman
MPD arrests suspect in shooting death of 20-year-old woman
I-55 Semi crash
Traffic Alert: Tractor trailer crash on I-40 EB causes more delays on I-55

Latest News

Expansion to college football playoff could help Memphis
Expansion to college football playoff could help Memphis
Memphis workcamp
Memphis Workcamp returns to volunteer work
Traffic backups continue
I-55 traffic damaging residential roads in West Memphis
Expansion to college football playoff could help Memphis
Work is underway removing a pedestal from atop the burial site of Nathan Bedford Forrest and...
Sons of Confederate Veterans move remains of Nathan Bedford Forrest