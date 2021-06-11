Shelby County Health Fair: Safety is no accident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department is hosting health fair events throughout the summer to promote health and safety for everyone in the community.

The next “Safety is No Accident” health fair will be Saturday, June 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It will be located at Pursuit of god Transformation Center at 3759 N. Watkins.

Don't miss our Community Health Fair tomorrow at Vance Youth Development Center at 670 Vance Avenue. Food, fun, and LOTS of great giveaways. Bring the kids and come out and see us from 10am - 2pm. Have a safe and healthy summer! pic.twitter.com/qxKBRcDd5v — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) June 11, 2021

“Ensuring the health and safety of communities is a core function for Public Health,” said Interim Health Director Dr. LaSonya Hall.

The event will feature displays, resources and interactive learning opportunities.

SCHD hopes to equip families with enough knowledge about programs and services to reduce their potential health problems as businesses open back up without restrictions and events are scheduled for the summer.

