Shelby County Health Fair: Safety is no accident

Shelby County Health Department "Safety is no accident"(Shelby County Healthy Department)
By Tucker Robbins
Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department is hosting health fair events throughout the summer to promote health and safety for everyone in the community.

The next “Safety is No Accident” health fair will be Saturday, June 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It will be located at Pursuit of god Transformation Center at 3759 N. Watkins.

“Ensuring the health and safety of communities is a core function for Public Health,” said Interim Health Director Dr. LaSonya Hall.

The event will feature displays, resources and interactive learning opportunities.

SCHD hopes to equip families with enough knowledge about programs and services to reduce their potential health problems as businesses open back up without restrictions and events are scheduled for the summer.

