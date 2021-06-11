Advertise with WMC
Stax Music Academy announces Summer Music Experience intensives

Donations will help support the Stax Music Academy.
By Tucker Robbins
Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Stax Music Academy has announced dates and changes to its Summer Music Experience.

Their goal is to get students back to a space where they can share and create music.

Due to lingering effects of the pandemic, Stax will be hosting four, one-week, in-person intensives at a reduced tuition. The tuition will be discounted $50 per student each week.

The Summer Music Experience will still follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.

The dates for the intensives are:

  • Vocal Intensive June 21-25 (7:30 a.m. -5 p.m.), Register by June 18
  • Instrumental Intensive June 28-July 2 (7:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.), Register by June 18
  • Songwriting and Production Intensive July 12-16 (7:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.), Register by July 1
  • Drumline Intensive July 17 (10 a.m. - 4 p.m.), Register by July 1

Students can register for one or more intensives here.

