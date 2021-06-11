Advertise with WMC
Suspect charged in critical shooting on Elvis Presley Blvd.

Billy Moore arrested for shooting
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is recovering from a gunshot wound and facing several charges after being involved in a shooting Thursday afternoon.

According to police records, Billy Moore is charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and evading arrest/foot pursuit after officers responded to a shooting call on Elvis Presley Boulevard.

When officers arrived they found a woman suffering a gunshot wound with several shell casings in the area.

Officers say they were able to catch Moore, who was also shot, running from the scene. Once in custody, investigators say, Moore admitted to being in an argument with another suspect in front of a hotel room before the gunfire erupted.

The man allegedly fired three shots at Moore, striking him in the leg.

Moore says he ran from the police because he knew he had a warrant for his arrest, according to records.

Surveillance video reportedly shows both Moore and the additional suspect firing shots at one another with eight other people in the crossfire, police say.

Moore’s previous charges include the manufacturing and selling of a controlled substance, possession of cocaine and marijuana with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver and resisting arrest.

