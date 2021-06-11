Advertise with WMC
TDOT to halt roadwork on I-55 at Crump Interchange Friday

(Byron Thomas (custom credit) | WAFB)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the I-40 bridge still closed and the I-55 bridge becoming the main roadway for drivers heading to and from Arkansas, the City of West Memphis is announcing some changes to roadwork.

The city says the heavy congestion at the Crump interchange, due to accidents, weather and roadwork, will get some relief Friday. The Tennessee Department of Transportation will not work at the interchange for the day.

The department hopes the change will help minimize congestion in the area.

The city says during this time, ARDOT will evaluate the impacts of the latest traffic pattern changes that were implemented Thursday morning.

