Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Remains of Confederate general and wife removed from Memphis park

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The remains of Nathan Bedford Forrest and his wife, Mary Ann Montgomery, have been removed from a Memphis park.

At a news conference Friday, Memphis Greenspace President Van Turner said the Confederate general’s remains were discovered around 9 a.m. this past Monday. It’s not clear when they were exhumed.

Lee Millar, with the Sons of Confederate Veterans, which is funding the relocation process, said the remains are in an undisclosed location. They will eventually be transferred to a Confederate museum in middle Tennessee.

Large blocks of granite that until recently sat above the remains of a Confederate general were removed Friday from Health Sciences Park.

Work began last week disassembling the pedestal and plaza above Forrest’s and his wife’s remains in Memphis’ medical district. The pedestal was erected in 1904 atop the burial site of Forrest and his wife, Mary Ann Montgomery. A monument dedicated to the former KKK leader was removed from the park in 2017.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She took the pennies dumped in front of the house and turned his act of anger into a positive...
Dad dumps 80,000 pennies for child support payment; daughter donates it
Homicide investigation on Airways Boulevard
Police report 4 dead after night of shootings in Memphis
Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
MPD arrests suspect in in shooting death of 20-year-old woman
MPD arrests suspect in shooting death of 20-year-old woman
I-55 Semi crash
Traffic Alert: Tractor trailer crash on I-40 EB causes more delays on I-55

Latest News

Donations will help support the Stax Music Academy.
Stax Music Academy announces Summer Music Experience intensives
Billy Moore arrested for shooting
Suspect charged in critical shooting on Elvis Presley Blvd.
COVID-19 Vaccination Update June 11
Shelby County Health Department reports 24 new COVID-19 cases
Country group Little Big Town to perform Live at the Garden
Sheryl Crow, Little Big Town to hit the stage for Live at the Garden