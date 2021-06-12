4 people killed in 3 separate shootings in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four people are dead following three separate shootings.

A violent Thursday into Friday has Memphis police searching for answers as Crime Stoppers waits for tips that may lead to arrests.

Crime scene tape litters areas from Orange Mound to Hyde Park to near Nutbush as four people were shot and killed from Thursday night into Friday morning. It was a very deadly night in an already very deadly year.

Memphis police say a man was shot near a business on North Hollywood Thursday at around 10:50 p.m. He died later at the hospital. Around 1:30 a.m. Friday, two men were found shot to death in a vehicle at Lamar and Airways. Less than an hour later, a woman was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound on Orchi Road off Jackson.

“The community as a whole needs to say we’re not going to put up with it, we’re not going to tolerate it,” said Buddy Chapman.

To date, there have been 111 homicides this year in Memphis. By this time last year, there were 97.

Earlier this week, in an attempt to solve some of these crimes, Crime Stoppers upped its cash reward for anonymous tips from $1,000 to $2,000.

“Someone knows everything. There’s not a single crime that takes place in this city that’s absolutely totally unknown, except to the person who does it,” said Chapman.

Those studying Memphis crime and solutions say much of the violence is gang related.

“Someone retaliating against someone else over some issue, in many cases minor issues. We need to do what we can to head off that retaliation,” said Bill Gibbons, president of the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission.

Friday, Mayor Jim Strickland’s office said the roots of the issue are poverty, lack of education, and lack of opportunity. Strickland has proposed a gun violence reduction plan, focusing on intervention in next year’s budget, but before that can happen, four more families are left to pick up the pieces.

“Every time we have a homicide, it’s another victim, another grieving family,” said Gibbons.

Anyone with information on the city’s most recent homicides is asked to call Crimes Stoppers at 901-528-CASH and leave an anonymous tip.

