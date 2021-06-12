Advertise with WMC
Drier pattern emerging but the chance for a few more showers remains

Saturday evening weather update
Saturday evening weather update
By Ron Childers
Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A weak cold front is slowing working its way through the Mid-South allowing dry air to filter in behind it, but a few more showers or storms are still possible along the front through tomorrow.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower or storm, a light northwest wind, and lows in the low to mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers and storms, a north wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and highs near 90.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light northeast wind and lows in the lower 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows near 70. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be mostly sunny each day along with a nice break from the humidity, high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy, warmer, and muggier with afternoon highs near 90 and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

WMC Action News 5

