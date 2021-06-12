Groundbreaking ceremony held for UofM’s $24M Leftwich Tennis Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis will have one of the top tennis facilities in the nation.

University and Memphis leaders helped break ground on the $24 million Leftwich Tennis Center Thursday.

The new facility will not only host Memphis Tigers men and women’s tennis, it will also have courts for the public. There will be a total of 24 outdoor courts and 12 indoor courts.

University president Dr. M. David Rudd said this facility will catapult the university’s name in the tennis world.

