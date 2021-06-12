Advertise with WMC
Hundreds attend Unity Walk Against Gun Violence

By Brandon Richard
Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hundreds of people showed up to Hamilton High School in Memphis on Saturday morning to take part in the fourth Unity Walk against gun violence.

Before the walk, they gathered to share and listen to stories about how gun violence had impacted the lives of fellow community members.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said gun violence is a problem government can’t solve alone.

“We need your help,” Strickland told the crowd. “We’re in this together. If we’re going to turn this around, we’ve got to do it together. It’s not just government. It’s not just the police officers and sheriff’s deputies.”

The Memphis Police Department says at least 111 people have been murdered in Memphis this year.

Six of those murders happened within a two-mile radius of Hamilton High, in neighborhoods like the one they walked through on Saturday.

Kent Roberson and Patrick Siglin with Alliance Healthcare Services were among the hundreds of people who joined the walk.

“We have to stand up,” said Roberson. “We have to say something. See something, you should say something.”

“I think events like this really show unity,” said Siglin. “It actually speaks numbers. Everyone coming together to say we want all this to stop.”

Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich says the real work starts when the walk is over.

“We can’t solve this problem by ourselves,” said Weirich. “It takes everybody leaving this walk, going home, and commit to doing something in their community one house at a time.”

Small steps that could help put the city on a path toward a more peaceful future.

