Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

At least 12 injured in shooting in downtown Austin, Texas

Officials in Texas say at least 12 people have been injured following a shooting Saturday...
Officials in Texas say at least 12 people have been injured following a shooting Saturday morning in downtown Austin.
By Associated Press
Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Officials in Texas say at least 12 people have been injured following a shooting Saturday morning in downtown Austin.

Police said in a tweet that multiple victims had injuries.

The Austin-Travis County EMS said in a series of tweets that at least 12 patients had received treatment or been transported to local hospitals.

It is not immediately known how many of the injuries may have been gunshot wounds.

It is also unclear what sparked the shooting.

Police have not announced any suspects or arrests.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigation on Airways Boulevard
Police report 4 dead after night of shootings in Memphis
Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Family hires attorney after fight outside fast food restaurant in Memphis
Family hires attorney after fight outside fast food restaurant in Memphis
Country group Little Big Town to perform Live at the Garden
Sheryl Crow, Little Big Town to hit the stage for Live at the Garden
Memphis Greenspace and Sons of Confederate Veterans announce removal of Nathan Bedford...
Remains of Confederate general and wife removed from Memphis park

Latest News

Clockwise from left, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron,...
Biden to urge G-7 leaders to call out, compete with China
Secretary of State Antony Blinken listens as President Joe Biden speaks about his...
China, US diplomats clash over human rights, pandemic origin
The Bidens met the British royal family at the G7 Summit.
The Bidens meet the British royal family
El presidente Joe Biden saluda desde la entrada al avión Air Force One en la Base de la Fuerza...
Go green or go bipartisan? Biden’s big infrastructure choice