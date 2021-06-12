Advertise with WMC
Man charged with murder after killing wife, sheriff’s department says

David Lee Swims is charged with murder.(Lafayette County Sheriff's Department.)
By Amber Strong
Updated: 57 minutes ago
Oxford, Miss. (WMC) - A man is behind bars after being accused of killing his wife in Oxford Mississippi, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.

On Friday June 11, Lafayette County Deputies were dispatched to a home at 204 Spring Lake Cove in The Lakes subdivision for a welfare concern.

After investigating, officials arrested David Lee Swims, 41, for the murder of his 36-year-old wife Annteeatta Archie Swims.

David is currently being held at the Lafayette County Detention Center with a $100,000.00 bond, police say.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with any information is asked to call the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office at 662-234-6421.

