Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Marginal Risk for severe storms Saturday

Marginal Risk for severe weather Saturday, June 12, 2021
Marginal Risk for severe weather Saturday, June 12, 2021(WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There is a Marginal Risk for severe storms over the Mid-South this afternoon and evening.

Primary risks include damaging winds and heavy rainfall that could lead to localized flash flooding, especially across portions of northern Mississippi where grounds are still very saturated from several days of rainfall.

Storms should begin to taper off after sunset, but a few could still linger into tonight.

Additional isolated showers are expected Sunday afternoon, mainly south of the I-40 corridor.

Highs will be near 90 both today and Sunday, but will feel like the triple digits due to high humidity levels.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigation on Airways Boulevard
Police report 4 dead after night of shootings in Memphis
Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Family hires attorney after fight outside fast food restaurant in Memphis
Family hires attorney after fight outside fast food restaurant in Memphis
Country group Little Big Town to perform Live at the Garden
Sheryl Crow, Little Big Town to hit the stage for Live at the Garden
Memphis Greenspace and Sons of Confederate Veterans announce removal of Nathan Bedford...
Remains of Confederate general and wife removed from Memphis park

Latest News

6/12/21
WMC Saturday Morning Weather
WMC First Alert Weather
Strong to severe storms possible this evening
Friday evening weather update
Your First Alert to weekend rain chances
Friday evening weather update
Friday evening weather update