Marginal Risk for severe storms Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There is a Marginal Risk for severe storms over the Mid-South this afternoon and evening.

Primary risks include damaging winds and heavy rainfall that could lead to localized flash flooding, especially across portions of northern Mississippi where grounds are still very saturated from several days of rainfall.

Storms should begin to taper off after sunset, but a few could still linger into tonight.

Additional isolated showers are expected Sunday afternoon, mainly south of the I-40 corridor.

Highs will be near 90 both today and Sunday, but will feel like the triple digits due to high humidity levels.

