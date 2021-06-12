Memphis Police Department searching for suspect following early morning shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are searching for a suspect after an early morning shooting.

Officers were called to Jackson Avenue around 5 a.m. Saturday morning.

One woman was found dead on the scene.

The suspect is described as a black male, between the ages of 18-20. He is approximately 5′10″ and was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

