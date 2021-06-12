Advertise with WMC
Mid-South communities remembering Leon Gray

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Updated: 56 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mid-South is saying goodbye to an influential voice in the community.

Loved ones confirmed Friday the passing of the juvenile court community liaison, Leon Gray.

The former radio news reporter, Shelby County Commission legislative specialist, and Manassas High School graduate also did commentaries for WMC Action News 5.

Mayor Lee Harris calls him a “memorable and powerful voice.”

Gray was 62 years old.

