MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people dead.

6/11: at approx. 10:00 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at 2887 Shady Vista. Two victims (male and female) were located inside the apartment deceased. There is no suspect information available at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 12, 2021

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Friday at an apartment complex off Shady Vista Drive.

Police found one man and one woman dead inside an apartment.

No suspect information is available at this time.

