MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are investigating a Friday night shooting that left two people killed.

Officers responded to a shooting near Shady Vista Drive and Bethlehem around 10 p.m.

According to police, they found a man and a woman shot to death inside an apartment.

There is no suspect information available yet, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

