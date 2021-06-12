Advertise with WMC
Southaven Police searching for missing woman

Ashley Johnsen-Stanley
Ashley Johnsen-Stanley(Southaven Police Department)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The Southaven Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

On June 9, Ashley Johnsen-Stanley was reported missing by her boyfriend after an alleged argument.

She left a hotel and was last seen walking south on Pepperchase Drive in Southaven at exactly 1:00 p.m. on June 5.

According to police, she left all her her wallet, phone, and clothing in the hotel.

Stanley was last seen wearing a white shirt and dark-colored pants.

Police said she hasn’t contacted any family or friends since she was last seen.

If you have any information on Stanley whereabouts, please call the Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8652.

