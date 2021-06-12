Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Strong to severe storms possible this evening

By Erin Thomas
Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There is a Marginal Risk for severe storms over the Mid-South through early evening. Primary risks include damaging winds and localized flash flooding. Highs will be near 90 but will feel like ~100.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms along with a west wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a chance of evening showers, a light west wind, and lows in the lower 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower, afternoon highs near 90, and lows in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s each day and lows in the mid to upper 60s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Erin Thomas - WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigation on Airways Boulevard
Police report 4 dead after night of shootings in Memphis
Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Family hires attorney after fight outside fast food restaurant in Memphis
Family hires attorney after fight outside fast food restaurant in Memphis
Country group Little Big Town to perform Live at the Garden
Sheryl Crow, Little Big Town to hit the stage for Live at the Garden
Memphis Greenspace and Sons of Confederate Veterans announce removal of Nathan Bedford...
Remains of Confederate general and wife removed from Memphis park

Latest News

6/12/21
WMC Saturday Morning Weather
Friday evening weather update
Your First Alert to weekend rain chances
Friday evening weather update
Friday evening weather update
WMC First Alert Weather
Hot and humid weekend ahead with a few storms