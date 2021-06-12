Strong to severe storms possible this evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There is a Marginal Risk for severe storms over the Mid-South through early evening. Primary risks include damaging winds and localized flash flooding. Highs will be near 90 but will feel like ~100.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms along with a west wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a chance of evening showers, a light west wind, and lows in the lower 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower, afternoon highs near 90, and lows in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s each day and lows in the mid to upper 60s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Erin Thomas - WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist

