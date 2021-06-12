Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Walt Disney World to drop mask requirements for vaccinated guests

Starting Tuesday, vaccinated guests at Walt Disney World in Orlando will no longer be required...
Starting Tuesday, vaccinated guests at Walt Disney World in Orlando will no longer be required to wear face coverings in most areas.(Source: Walt Disney World, CNN)
By CNN staff
Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – More smiles will soon be visible at the place that bills itself as “The Most Magical Place on Earth!”

Starting Tuesday, vaccinated guests at Walt Disney World in Orlando will no longer be required to wear face coverings in most areas.

Visitors will not have to show proof of vaccination.

The mask policy follows Orange County’s revised COVID-19 guidelines, which lifted all local mask recommendations on June 5.

Disney still expects guests who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing face coverings in all indoor areas.

The theme park is also relaxing physical distancing guidelines, although it says some attractions may still have limited capacity or be temporarily closed.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigation on Airways Boulevard
Police report 4 dead after night of shootings in Memphis
Family hires attorney after fight outside fast food restaurant in Memphis
Family hires attorney after fight outside fast food restaurant in Memphis
Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Country group Little Big Town to perform Live at the Garden
Sheryl Crow, Little Big Town to hit the stage for Live at the Garden
Memphis Greenspace and Sons of Confederate Veterans announce removal of Nathan Bedford...
Remains of Confederate general and wife removed from Memphis park

Latest News

Investigators were looking into what sparked the shooting and weren’t able to get a detailed...
Police: Attacker wounds 13 in Austin shooting and escapes
Investigators were looking into what sparked the shooting and weren’t able to get a detailed...
13 shot in downtown Austin, Texas
One woman found dead following early morning shooting
Memphis Police Department searching for suspect following early morning shooting
MPD Investigating shooting, 2 found dead inside Frayser apartment
MPD Investigating shooting, 2 found dead inside Frayser apartment