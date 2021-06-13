Advertise with WMC
Barricade situation happening in Cordova

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a barricade situation.

The standoff started around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Stable Run Dr. According to SCSO, one person is possibly armed, barricading themselves inside a home.

Currently, SWAT and negotiators are there to deescalate the situation.

Sheriffs have evacuated homes in the area for safety.

They are asking for people to avoid the area until they resolve the situation.

